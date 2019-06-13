Here Are the Conditions for Sponsoring Your Family in UAE

Q- I have been working as an archive clerk in Al Ain for the past several years. I wish to sponsor my family's visa here. I went to a typing centre, where they told me that I cannot sponsor my family due to my designation, even though I meet the salary and accommodation criteria. Please help.





It may be noted that the UAE Cabinet had recently approved that expatriates have to only fulfill salary requirements to sponsor their immediate family in the UAE and henceforth, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs will take into account salaries of the sponsor, rather than designation. Currently, the salary requirement for men is Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 plus accommodation to sponsor their immediate family and Dh10,000 for women.

You may approach the Abu Dhabi Naturalisation & Residence Directorate (ADNRD) and seek more guidance to sponsor your family in Al Ain.

By Ashish Mehta