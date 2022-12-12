It's no secret that web 3 is a fertile ground for technological advancement and opportunities. But did you know that FIFA Qatar 2022 has used blockchain and web 3 in ways you may not have been aware of? In this article, we’ll talk about how FIFA World Cup 2022 has brought something relatively new to the sports industry with the participation of crypto brands and web 3 applications to such a massive event.

Over the years, we've seen sports and crypto intersect. In the last 18 months, crypto and web 3 companies have invested more than $2.4 billion in sports marketing, according to Bloomberg. Today, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the top crypto, web 3, and blockchain companies are undoubtedly capitalizing on this momentum. From football-themed blockchain games and crypto sponsorships to dazzling NFT collections and football fan tokens, FIFA is enthralling on every level that Blockchain and web 3 have to offer.

Source: Shutterstock

How did FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 leverage web 3 technology?

FIFA World Cup Blockchain web 3 Games

Ahead of world cup, FIFA debuted their Roblox-created game to the public. Roblox is a gamified web 3 Metaverse, and it is one of the most popular. Following their split from EA Games, they made the announcement. FIFA World games was a huge success, announcing the release of even more Web 3 and Blockchain games. Here's a quick look:

AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition by Altered State Machine

AI League is a 4-on-4 casual football game in which AI-controlled characters compete against each other, with player input at fun and tactical moments. Players coach and own their AI teams, and they can improve their skills with power-ups and training. Players can also collect and trade characters to form teams with their preferred talent combinations. From Paris to Rio, Yaoundé to Seoul, the playing fields are set in stylized streetball locations around the world.

Uplandme: The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held in Upland Metaverse

Upland is the world's largest blockchain-based metaverse with real-world mapping, where players can buy and sell virtual properties. They can now collect official FIFA World Cup digital assets, including legendary tournament video highlights. They can visit the replica FIFA World Cup Lusail Stadium and Village, shop for items with their colors to customize their Upland home, trade their assets with friends, and win one of many prizes.

Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition

Matchday taps into the emotional high of football fandom with a highly engaging casual social prediction game based on football cards, where the fun is derived not just from "getting it right," but from being the best among your friends.

Phygtl: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Phygtl is a fan engagement mobile app that takes fandom to a new level. Fans join forces to co-create the world's first fan-generated digital reward in an immersive experience. Fans can bring a golden-globe-football from their palms into their real-life environment, own a small piece of it, and attach and immortalize their handpicked FIFA World Cup photos and video moments. A digital representation of indestructible fandom.

Official NFTs for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: FIFA+ Collect

FIFA+ has been a godsend for anyone looking for a convenient way to watch the ongoing World Cup matches. FIFA+ Collect allows football fans all over the world to own unique digital collectibles (NFTs) ranging from the greatest game moments to the most iconic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 art and imagery. There's never been an easier way to watch the world's largest football tournament, with live streams, highlights, stats for all of the matches taking place as well capturing the moment with an nft!



Crypto Payments For The FIFA World Cup

Earlier this year, FIFA announced a collaboration with blockchain innovator Algorand. FIFA and Algorand have agreed to make the platform the official blockchain platform for the World Cup. Algorand will offer a web 3 blockchain-enabled wallet solution. Algorand will also assist FIFA in further developing its digital assets strategy.

Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange, is the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Crypto.com benefits from the publicity because the venue of the mega event, as well as the broadcast view from the stadium, will be branded with Crypto.com graphics. Crypto.com is well-known for its aggressive expansion strategies, which include sponsoring sporting events.

Football Fan Tokens

Fan tokens are a web 3 digital assets that allow fans to interact with and influence the decisions made by their favorite club. Furthermore, they provide previously unavailable sponsorship opportunities for national teams and sports teams.

Holders of fan tokens gain access to rewards and benefits, as well as the chance to win prizes such as signed club merchandise. Fans from all over the world make investments in their favorite teams to show their support. While fan tokens are still in their early stages, they are quickly becoming the future of the sports economy.

As of the time of writing, country fan tokens had outperformed football club fan tokens significantly, with only country fan tokens ending in the green in the previous week while football club fan tokens all ended in the red. Major country fan tokens debuted in Q3 but quickly rose to the top of the fan token rankings.

