How to Use and Spend Your Crypto?

You can invest in crypto, but because it is digital money, you can also spend it. With each passing day, it’s getting easier to spend your crypto as an increasing number of businesses enable customers to use it to buy and sell goods and services.

So, for the time being, let us put on our consumer goggles and discuss how to spend your crypto.

How to Use and spend crypto?

Paying with crypto is similar to sending an email in several ways, except that instead of sending a message to an email address, you're sending money to a crypto address.

One of the advantages of using crypto is that you do not have to provide as much personal information. If you are purchasing physical things, you only need to provide your name and address. If it's a digital item, your email address is generally sufficient, and if it's a donation, you may not need to enter any information at all. You can also spend your crypto via crypto debit or credit cards, which leads us to our next point.

Debit Cards/Prepaid Cards and Apps for Crypto

A cryptocurrency debit card is by far the simplest and most convenient way to make transactions with crypto. These cards, which can be obtained through major cryptocurrency exchanges and other providers, also allow the customer to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Here's a short rundown of cryptocurrency-compatible debit cards:

CoinMENA’s Visa Card:

CoinMENA allows you to use their VISA card at millions of merchants around the world. This card is totally FREE. CoinMENA will not charge any admin fee or processing fee.

Supported by Google Pay and Samsung Pay, this card from Binance gets you up to 8% BNB cashback every time you make an eligible purchase. With free ATM withdrawal, no foreign exchange fees and annual fees, you can hold crypto in your Binance Funding Wallet and exchange only when you're making payments. You can use your Binance Card in over 60+ million merchants worldwide, no need to pre convert your crypto.

Bitstamp:

Another virtual wallet solution that also provides a physical prepaid debit card that can be funded with bitcoin.

Bitpay

With this Visa-branded card, you may load bitcoins directly from your virtual wallet. After that, you can withdraw cash or use the card at retailer stores. BitPay makes it simple to spend cryptocurrencies without going via an exchange. Shop directly with businesses that take Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Purchase gift cards for popular merchants such as Amazon and Walmart with cryptocurrency. Sign up for the BitPay cryptocurrency debit card to spend cryptocurrency like cash with your favorite brands and businesses.

PayPal

PayPal said that consumers in the United States can now make payments using cryptocurrencies. Checkout with Crypto is the name of this new feature. Checkout with Crypto converts your cryptocurrency to fiat currency (national currency, such as the US dollar) during the checkout process. The coin conversion spread will then be displayed to you. This service comes with no additional transaction fees.

What to Buy With Crypto?

At first, there was pizza. Nowadays, you can spend your bitcoin on much more than pizza, in a wide range of online and offline locations. While there are longer lists available, we hope this highlights the variety of possibilities available. From groceries to luxury items, we’ve created a complete list of what you can buy with crypto today. Start spending and living on crypto.