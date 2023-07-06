How to use Meta's Threads App?

ALBAWABA - Meta has officially launched Threads, its competitor to text-based Twitter, on Thursday, July 6th. This comes just days after Elon Musk announced that Twitter would temporarily limit the number of tweets users can read. This prompted users to explore alternative applications like Bluesky, the app supported by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, which experienced a surge in popularity on Saturday, July 1st.

While Bluesky remains in the experimental phase, it seems that Meta does not impose restrictions on who can use Threads, apart from the requirement of having an Instagram account.

Although the app is set to launch in the United States on Thursday, users residing in the European Union will have to wait.

Here's how you can get started using it:

Open the Instagram app and search for "Threads"

Open the Instagram app and access the Explore page by tapping on the magnifying glass icon in the bottom left. Type "Threads" in the search bar, and you'll see a small expressive icon appear on the far left.

Tap on "Admit One" in the search bar

Click on "Admit One," and your Threads invitation will appear. The invitation includes your username, the date and time of Threads' launch, a QR code, a numerical code, and a "Get Threads" button at the bottom of the screen, which takes you to the App Store.

Although Threads is listed in the app store, it is not available for download yet.

Open your profile and tap on the three lines

If you don't see the ticket appearing in the search bar, you can also access the invitation by tapping on the three lines at the top left of your profile. The option "Threads" will appear near the top of the dropdown menu. Click on it to view your invitation.

Currently, your Threads username appears the same as your Instagram username. It's unclear whether it can be changed, and users will learn more once the app is officially launched on Thursday.