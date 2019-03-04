Huawei CFO Sues Canada for Illegal Arrest. (Shutterstock)

Huawei's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou on Sunday sued Canada, its border agency and the national police force for detaining, arresting and interrogating her without prior notice.

Al Jazeera reported that the lawyers of Meng filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, claiming that instead of immediately arresting her, the police force interrogated Meng "under the guise of a routine customs" examination and used the opportunity to "compel her to provide evidence and information".

The lawsuit also alleged that the Border Service agents have seized her electronic devices, obtained passwords and unlawfully viewed the contents and intentionally failed to inform Meng of the appropriate reasons for her detention.

In addition to this, after three hours of continuous interrogation, it was brought to Meng's notice that she was serving a house arrest and had the right to counsel.

The previous week, Canada had allowed the United States to initiate an extradition hearing for Meng.

Meng, who is currently under house arrest, will appear in the court once again on Wednesday (March 6) in Canada and will be scheduled the date of hearing that could result in her extradition to New York.

Meng was arrested on December 1 last year while transferring planes at Vancouver International Airport en route to Mexico from Hong Kong. She was held on alleged charges of violating the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.

The US Department of Justice announced 13 criminal charges against Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, and its affiliates in the US and Hong Kong.