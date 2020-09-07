Huawei, Egypt Discuss Transforming Electricity Network to Smart Grid

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and China’s Huawei discussed on September 3rd the gradual transformation of the Egyptian electricity network to a smart grid, according to an official statement.



The statement came during a meeting between electricity minister Mohamed Shaker and Huawei Regional Corporate Head Michael Li, as part of the energy sector’s efforts to develop its projects with the latest technologies.

Shaker referred to the various projects and programs the sector implemented in cooperation with China to benefit from its expertise and technology.

Huawei is engaged in various local projects, including establishing the under-construction New Administrative Capital as an advanced model of digital cities.

The company offers various forms of assistance to the local market to optimize the use of information technology and communications to serve the North African country’s economic and development goals.

Shaker also highlighted during the meeting the sector's efforts to improve its services, including production, transportation, and distribution.

Li explained that despite the challenges the company faces, it managed to achieve revenue growth.

Earlier this year, the ministry announced the full execution of electricity projects amounting to EGP 230 million during the period from July 2019 to February 2020 in Egypt.