Huawei to Help Bahrain Become World's 'Most Intelligent Country'

Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, will help Bahrain become the world's safest, most intelligent and most efficient country, a senior company official has said.

Huawei Middle East President Charles Yang was speaking at an event marking the 15th anniversary of its operations in Bahrain.

The anniversary event was attended by Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Huawei Bahrain CEO John Lu Yuedong and several other dignitaries and government officials.

Engineer Kamal praised Huawei's contribution to the telecommunications sector's growth in the kingdom and its commitment to the development of telecom infrastructure.

By establishing its regional hub in Bahrain, Huawei has created more than 500 jobs in the kingdom. It also has made considerable contribution to the society through its technological innovations and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, he said.

Yang said since 2004, Huawei has worked with partners in Bahrain to develop and deploy the latest technologies in the kingdom.

Huawei’s commitment to local investment, talent development, and innovation supports the ambitions of the kingdom's Economic Vision 2030 and paves the way towards the digital transformation era, he said.

He said Huawei is keen to establish Bahrain as a digital hub for the region as the kingdom enjoys a geographical advantage, being within easy reach of Asia, Middle East and Europe.

The company has made huge progress in deployment of its 5G technology in the Middle East with 12 networks singing up for the company's technology, Yang added.