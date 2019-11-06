Bahrain: 29 Percent Spike in ePayments in Q3

Payments for eServices across various channels in Bahrain recorded a 29 per cent spike in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year, the Q3 eGovernment Channels Performance Monitoring report revealed.





A total of over BD46 million ($121.25 million) was received through 445,000 financial transactions between June and September 2019, a 24 per cent jump.

During the same period, the National Portal and main eGovernment channel, Bahrain.bh recorded notable growth in the usage of its services with visitors exceeding two million. It also recorded a 25 per cent jump in payments to BD39 million, with the number of completed financial transactions increasing by 18 per cent.

The report revealed significant demand for a number of services, most notably the National Notification System (NotifyMe), which received more than 19,000 visits, a fourfold increase. The ‘Apply for a Government Job Vacancy’ service recorded approximately 37,000 visits, a twofold increase.

Meanwhile, the University of Bahrain (UoB) textbook payment service received more than 28,000 visits, and the credit report issuance service received over 5,500 visits.

Compared to Q3 last year, the Private Notary service recorded a tenfold increase in financial transactions, while one of the latest services, Traffic Certificates issuance, saw its transactions double. ID Card issuance recorded a notable increase of 59 per cent due to its linkage with an appointment booking service.

Applications usage through bahrain.bh/apps grew by 21 per cent to more than 99,000 transactions along with a 63 per cent increase in payments. Meanwhile, payments for completed transactions in Q3 of 2019 grew by 61 per cent compared to Q3 of 2018, exceeding BD6 million in value.

In addition, eGovernment platforms recorded usage and completed transaction increases of 18 per cent, and 10 per cent respectively during Q3 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. The most active apps were GovEmployee, Government Directory, ‘Sehati’, eTraffic, and Electricity and Water applications.

A number of services provided through the apps experienced a major increase in transaction value during Q3 of 2019 compared to Q2 of the same year, including Vehicle Registration Renewal, Payment of Traffic Contraventions, and Driving License Renewal which are all available on the eTraffic app. This is in addition to other services such as the Enquire and Pay Bills service on the Electricity and Water Services.

eGovernment platforms recorded usage transaction increases of 18 per cent and completed transaction value increase of 10 per cent in Q3 of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year.