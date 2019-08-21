Huawei to Launch First Commercial AI Chip

  1. Home
Published August 21st, 2019 - 10:19 GMT
The information is included in a Tuesday invitation to Brussels-based journalists to join the launching event via livestream.
The information is included in a Tuesday invitation to Brussels-based journalists to join the launching event via livestream.
Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu will launch the chip and the framework

Chinese technology giant Huawei will launch its first commercial AI (artificial intelligence) chip and a new open-source AI computing framework on Friday, the company said.


The information is included in a Tuesday invitation to Brussels-based journalists to join the launching event via livestream. It also mentioned that Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu will launch the chip and the framework, the Xinhua news agency reported.

