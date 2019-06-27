Huawei to Launch ICT Academy in Jordan

The Balqaa Applied University (BAU) and Huawei Jordan have signed an agreement to establish the first Huawei ICT academy at a public university to train students of relevant specialisations on up-to-date technologies that the company applies across the world.

The agreement, which was signed during a ceremony at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China, is in implementation of a memorandum of understanding that the company signed during the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa that the Kingdom hosted in April.

The memo aims at training 3,000 engineers and engineering students over three years, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

The agreement with the BAU is the first to be signed with a Jordanian public university, under which a faculty specialised with artificial intelligence will be established at BAU to provide high-level training that enables graduates to find jobs in the local market or regional market that Huawei operates in.

BAU President Abdullah Zu’bi and Huawei's General Manager in Jordan Zhang Liang signed the agreement, where Zu’bi expressed the university’s keenness to provide its students with modern technologies, mainly the fifth generation (5G) that Huawei is a leading company in.

Charles Yang, president of Middle East Region at Huawei Technologies, said that the agreement is important to enhance training in Jordan and contribute to transferring knowledge and technology.

He added that the company does not only seek to achieve financial profits, but also to serve society through training students and graduates on modern technologies.

The regional manager added that in recognition of the Kingdom’s support, the company is keen to invest in training in Jordan and transferring knowledge in a bid to support the national economy and help it grow.

Huawei's General Manager in Jordan Zhang Liang expressed the company’s commitment to the Jordanian labour market through providing it with the most modern technologies and providing training to university students of all skills that Huawei needs, so as to benefit both sides.

On the sidelines of the April WEF on MENA, His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein met with Guo Ping, the rotating chairman of Huawei Technologies, over Jordan’s competitive advantages in the ICT sector at the regional level.

Discussions covered expanding Jordan’s cooperation with Huawei Technologies, with King Abdullah thanking the company for supporting Jordan’s ICT sector by establishing capacity building centres.