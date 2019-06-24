Huawei to Launch the Mate 20 X 5G in UAE Next Month

The device is expected to represent high-speed connectivity and powerful performance.
Huawei started developing its own 5G technology as early as 2009 and has since invested significant resources into developing 5G across its device, network and chipset offerings.

In view of the recent roll-out of 5G network technology by UAE telecom operators, Huawei will launch its highly anticipated 5G smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G) in the UAE this July. 


Supporting a wide range of patented 5G technologies, the device is expected to represent high-speed connectivity and powerful performance. HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G) - Huawei's first commercial 5G-enabled smartphone will usher UAE users in a new era of smart mobile technologies in July.

Large-scale 5G rollout began in 2018 with the GCC countries currently in the first wave of 5G rollout. Huawei started developing its own 5G technology as early as 2009 and has since invested significant resources into developing 5G across its device, network and chipset offerings. In 2017 and 2018, Huawei invested almost $1.4 billion into 5G product development. As of June 2019, Huawei has won 46 commercial 5G contracts globally.

