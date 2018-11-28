Hungary Provides Jordan With $ 1.3 Million in Aid for Community Projects
The projects, implemented in cooperation with churches and Caritas Jordan, include contributing to the construction of a Latin church at the Baptism Site. (Shutterstock)
The embassy of Hungary in Amman recently announced in a statement that Hungary had donated $1.3 million for several community projects across Jordan.
The projects, implemented in cooperation with churches and Caritas Jordan, include contributing to the construction of a Latin church at the Baptism Site. The statement added that similar programs under the banner Hungary Helps have been conducted with local churches and humanitarian organisations in the areas of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Jerusalem.
The embassy statement added that the construction of the church should attract more tourists, as it coincides with establishment of new direct flights to the Kingdom from across Europe.
Other projects supported by the grant include a new church for the Melkite community in Amman, and renovations for a school, which was recently inaugurated.
The statement added that Caritas Jordan was a supporting force in creating employment opportunities for refugees, and the government of Hungary planned on contributing to extend their facilities. Efforts were also underway to grant market access for the organisation’s hand-made products in Hungarian.
A Hungarian-sponsored scholarship program has also offered Jordanians 400 spots annually since 2014 to study at a university in Hungary, according to the statement.
Jordanians form the largest group of international students currently enrolled in the program, with 741 Jordanian students studying in Hungary.
