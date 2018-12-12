Hussain Al Jasmi to Be First Arab to Perform at Vatican's Annual Christmas Charity Concert
Dr. Hussein Al Jasmi will be the first Arab artist to appear in the prestigious annual event. (AFP)
Carrying the UAE's message of tolerance and peace to the world, a top Emirati artist will make an appearance at the 26th annual 'Christmas' charity event in the Vatican, to be held on December 15.
Dr. Hussein Al Jasmi will be the first Arab artist to appear in the prestigious annual event, which will see extensive participation by a group of international stars.
Proceeds of this year's event will go to improving the livelihood of young refugees in Erbil and Uganda by providing education and vocational training to them through Scholas Occurrentes - an international organization of public good created by Pope Francis- and Missioni Don Bosco, a charity organisation with humanitarian operations round the world.
بالتسامح والتعايش السلمي في العالم نعزّز رؤية #زايد قيادة وشعب،— Aljassmi حسين الجسمي (@7sainaljassmi) December 9, 2018
ومنهاجي السعي في تطبيقها للتقارب بين الأديان والشعوب ويشرّفني تلبية دعوة الفاتيكان بالمشاركةكأوّل فنان عربي في حفل "عيد الميلاد" السنوي الخيري والذي يعود ريعه للاجئين في "أربيل" بالعراق و"أوغندا" #ConcertoDiNatale pic.twitter.com/E1xQO3in76
Al Jasmi, who is a UN Goodwill Ambassador, described his participation in the event as a tribute to the values of tolerance and moderation, instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
He stressed that the UAE leadership is promoting the values of tolerance so that the country becomes a global capital in which the civilizations of East and West will converge to consolidate peace and rapprochement among all peoples.
Al Jasmi will participate in the concert with the Grand Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Renato Serio. The concert will be recorded on the night of Christmas through the 5th Italian Channel and through several channels around the world.
