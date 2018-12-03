Another Long Weekend? You Can Still Enjoy It for Free With These 6 Tips

This National Day holiday has been a good one, hasn't it? Who would have thought - a four-day break! (Shutterstock)

So we've one more official day of rest before heading back to work. This National Day holiday has been a good one, hasn't it? Who would have thought - a four-day break! As with all time off, though, the eternal question rears its head: what are we going to do? Plus, we've already had three days of amusing ourselves, it'd be nice to reign in the spending and still have a great time. Fear not! As always City Times is at your service to bring you a few free ways to spend your Monday.

Japan in Sharjah

Why not enjoy a cultural experience at the Sharjah Art Foundation's Al Hamriyah Studios? On until January 15, Sharjapan: The Poetics of Space is a free exhibition focusing on Japanese book design curated by Yuko Hasegawa, Artistic Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo. The collection highlights book design in Japan from the early 1900s to the present, bringing together typography, page design and photographs combining text and images. We love the pre and postwar magazine designs and washi paper sample books. Check out sharjahart.org.

Visual history

Step back in time at La Galerie, Alliance Française Dubai, and witness the 'Time of Zayed' photographic exhibition organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority. Historical images of the UAE capital by Jack Burlot are on display. In 1974, Burlot, a photo reporter for picture agency Gamma, was sent to Abu Dhabi, the capital of an exciting emerging country - the United Arab Emirates. During his secondment he took some fascinating shots. La Galerie is open from 9am to 8pm.

Catch a movie

Puppies and free movies: two of our favourite things. Now put them together. If that sounds good to you, you are not going to want to miss the public screening of documentary Pick Of The Litter presented by Cinema Akil at the A4 Space, Al Serkal Avenue at 7.30pm tonight. Watch the inspiring journey of a guide dog unfold and enjoy a Q&A session with directors Dana Nachman and Don Hardy afterwards. Get there early!

Bird watching

Yeah, we didn't really know there was much to see so close to the city either. But low and behold the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for our feathered friends. A wetland serving as a breeding ground, you'll see thousands of flamingoes dotted about as well as a few other species enjoying the mild winter sun. There are three hides dotted about the reserve that are free to enter and take a gander until 4pm.

Shape up

If you've already missed this morning (we all love a lie-in), perhaps you can make it tomorrow, but early birds get on out there and take advantage of the free yoga and Pilates sessions going on every day at The Backyard pop up, City Centre Me'aisem. The classes take place from 9am to 10am and are on until December 15.

Laugh it off

Who wouldn't like some free laughs at The Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz? As ever, this invaluable community theatre is providing top-notch entertainment completely on the house. From 8pm enjoy the Speechless improvisation show where some brave souls will give a presentation with no preparation. A PowerPoint deck of images they've never seen and a wheel of styles with genres including a TED talk, new product launch or wedding toast determines how the speech will go.