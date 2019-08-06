No More 'Trips' from Google

In favour of steering users more towards its Maps, Google has shut down its travel planning app, Trips.





The features of the app have been added to other Google apps like Maps and Search, which would continue helping people to find personal Trips information such as notes and saved places, the company wrote in a post on its Support Page on Monday after Trips was shut down.

In addition, users would also be able to find things to do, saved places and trip reservations in the Maps app.

Trips was launched by Google back in 2016.

However, it is not hard to see why Google decided to shut Trips down three years into its existence. Many of its once-special features are now available in a web browser or the Maps app that majority users already have on their phones, an Engadget report said.

Earlier in April, Google put an end to its Internet-based social network Google+ and its Inbox by Gmail app as well.