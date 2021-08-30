India’s Koo Narrows Gap As Twitter Struggles with Modi Disputes

India's Koo is managing to narrow the gap with its US rival Twitter by exceeding 10 million users over the past few months.

Founded in March 2020, Koo was established to allow users to send tweet-like posts in English and seven Indian languages ​​such as Hindi and Kannada. The majority of the Indian microblogging site's users started joining the platform when Twitter’s dispute with the Modi administration escalated in February 2021. This includes government ministers, opposition leaders, cricket stars and Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier this month, Twitter declared complying with the new Indian government rules this month after appointing new India-based executives, including one to handle compliance.

“We came into limelight because of Twitter’s tensions with the government, but users soon realized they can express in their mother tongue only on Koo.” - Apramaya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo.

The Bangalore-headquartered startup plans to expand to countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and Eastern Europe where English is not the dominant language.