Twitter Is Reportedly Working on Replay and Rules Options for Spaces

Twitter seems determined to improve its social audio feature—Spaces. The micro-blogging site s reportedly working on a couple of new features including ability for users to make their own rules in a live chat, and replay. These two features have not been officially confirmed yet by Twitter.

According to 9To5Mac, these new features are still under development and were discovered in Twitter's code by developer and app researcher Nima Owji.

What rules you're going to set for your spaces when Twitter released this feature?https://t.co/tg4DZqyA4u — Nima Owji  (@nima_owji) August 21, 2021

In his tweet, Owji shows how the code indicates that Twitter is adding four new options to Spaces that should give hosts more control over the room.

According to his findings, Twitter is working on providing "rules" for Spaces users. This will probably include a section for hosts to define what can and cannot be said on Spaces.

In addition, there will be a new option to "block" Spaces, allowing users to restrict a live conversation to a specific group of people.

Last but not least, it seems that Twitter is working on "replay" option for Spaces. This will allow users to replay a conversation is over.

When this feature is enabled, users will also be able to see the duration and which people participated in that chat.

It's still unknown when these features will be rolled out to the public since it's only be revealed by code and the company didn't confirm the findings yet.