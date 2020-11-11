India’s Morpho Hotels to Hire 1,000 People in New Five Hotels in UAE

  1. Home
Published November 11th, 2020 - 12:00 GMT
Dipinder Benjamin said the group aims to have presence in other countries in the Middle East and plans an additional five properties each year across the region. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Will enter UAE market next year and open five hotels.
India’s Morpho Hotels and Resorts will enter into the UAE market next year and will open five hotels, creating up to 1,000 jobs in the country, its founder and CEO said.

 

Dipinder Benjamin said the group aims to have presence in other countries in the Middle East and plans an additional five properties each year across the region.

He said about 700 to 1,000 jobs will be created by the group in 2021 which will be consistent in subsequent years.

The hospitality firm is looking at acquiring properties that match all of its three brands – Morpho, Crystal by Morpho and Vivid by Morpho.

Bounce-back

According to Colliers International's Mena hotel forecast for 2020-2021, Middle East’s hospitality industry will start recovery in the Q4 of 2020 and this will continue in 2021. In 2021, hotel occupancy in the UAE is expected to recover to 62 per cent or higher.

“We are certain the travel and hospitality industry will bounce back from this phase. When it does, we would like to be among the key players in the market. At the onset of the pandemic, we witnessed there is an opportunity to tie up with standalone properties and assist them in the transformation of their hotels with a curated digitised offering,” he added.

Benjamin said there is a dynamic shift in the industry in the last few months as there is a sustained focus on cost factors to reduce operational expenses.

“The industry players are also keen to explore collaborative offerings with aligned industries working to help multiple ancillary businesses,” he added.

