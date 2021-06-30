India Approves Moderna Jabs for Emergency Use

India’s drug regulatory authority on Tuesday approved Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, making it the fourth jab to get a nod in the country.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to the Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla to import the vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country, local media reported.



"Cipla Limited is supporting Moderna Inc with regulatory approval and import of vaccines to be donated to India. At this stage, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supplies," the Indian company said in a statement.



However, Moderna, the US-based company, announced on Tuesday that the government of India has issued a registration certificate and permission to import its COVID-19 vaccine for restricted use in an emergency situation.



“I want to thank the government of India for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against the pandemic,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.



“We are committed to making our COVID-19 vaccine available around the world.”



Currently, India is currently using three vaccines — Covishield (AstraZeneca), Covaxin and Sputnik V — to inoculate more than 1 billion people against coronavirus.