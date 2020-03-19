India: Covid-19 Ravishes $66.5 Billion Worth of Tourism Business

India's tourism sector has taken a huge hit due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the outbreak affecting business worth Rs 5 lakh crore ($66.5 billion), said a report.

During a recent meeting held by the Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, the tourism ministry gave a detailed presentation in which they said that as much as 70 percent of the industry had been hit in this calendar year, when half of the summer is gone, said a report in NDTV.

It was also pointed out in the presentation that 95 percent of the small and medium scale industries were hit hard by coronavirus and that they had cash reserve for only 20-25 days, following which they will shut down.

The tourism ministry is expected to be badly hit with severe restriction on the entry of foreign tourists from many countries.

The ministry has also shut down all its monuments and museums, which has also resulted in major loss in revenue, the report said.

Currently, India has 151 coronavirus cases, it said.