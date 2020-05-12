India: Equity Prices Plunge, Sensex Sinks Over 600 Points

The key Indian equity indices plunged on Tuesday morning tracking weakness in the Asian markets, with the BSE Sensex falling over 600 points.

Sensex in early trading was at 30,900.41, lower by 660.81 points or 2.09 percent from the previous close of 31,561.22.

It had opened at 31,342.93 and touched an intra-high of 31,342.93 and a low of 30,895.17.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,054.60, lower by 184.60 points or 2 percent from its previous close.

Banking and financial services stocks led the markets lower; however, gains in pharmaceutical shares arrested the fall.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 81.48 points - or 0.26 percent - lower at 31,561.22 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark settled at 9,239.20, down 12.30 points - or 0.13 percent - from its previous close.

Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 75.88 per dollar on Tuesday to quote at Dh20.67 against previous close of 75.73, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.