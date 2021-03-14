  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. India Passengers Not Heeding to COVID Protocols to Get De-Boarded

India Passengers Not Heeding to COVID Protocols to Get De-Boarded

Published March 14th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
India Passengers Not Heeding to COVID Protocols to Get De-Boarded
In addition, passengers who don’t follow safety measures such as wearing masks properly will be treated as “unruly passengers”, it said in a statement on its Twitter account. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Masks must be worn at all times; and they must not slip below the nose, passengers warned.
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked all airlines to de-board passengers who don’t adhere to safety measures.
 

In addition, passengers who don’t follow safety measures such as wearing masks properly will be treated as “unruly passengers”, it said in a statement on its Twitter account.

“It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to Covid-19 protocols ... It has also been noted that some passengers do not wear masks properly after entering the airport and also do not maintain social distance. Similarly, some passengers ... (don't) ... wear their masks properly while onboard the aircraft,” the authority said.

Masks must not be worn below the nose. They must be worn at all times - from entering the airport for departure to exiting after arrival.

Airports must ensure that passengers wear masks properly at all times.

“In case any passenger is not following Covid-19 protocols, they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings,” it added.

Indian Residents in UAE Hesitant To Travel Back Home Despite Historic Low Ticket Prices
UAE: PCR Tests Required for Children Coming from India
UAE Issues New guidelines for Travellers to India
Tags:UAEIndia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...