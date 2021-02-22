UAE: PCR Tests Required for Children Coming from India

An FAQ published on the New Delhi Airport website, an Air India official, and travel agents in the UAE have confirmed the reports and said the existing processes were revised by the government of India in a bid to control the spread of the of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus. India’s new travel regulations are expected to come into force by Monday, February 22.

Who is exempted from the RT-PCR test?

The FAQ stated, “RT-PCR test is mandatory for all passengers irrespective of age and gender.” It explained, “Arrival in India without a negative report shall be allowed only for those travelling to India in the exigency of death in the family.”

“Such passengers need to apply to the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final,” it explained.

Do passengers need to get another test done at the airport?

All other passengers who have uploaded RT-PCR negative certificates on Air Suvidha portal shall be allowed to leave the airport or take transit flights and will be required to undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 days. However, there is a separate protocol for passengers arriving from UK, Europe, Brazil, and South Africa.

What are the quarantine requirements for passengers arriving or transiting from the UAE?

Passengers who have tested negative will be advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days.