India to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2070

India will become carbon neutral by the year 2070, the prime minister announced Narendra Modi during his speech at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Modi commented:

“Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilization. These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further.”

Carbon Neutral by 2070

To achieve this goal, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases will have to cut carbon emissions by a total of one million tons starting now and until 2030, increasing the originally planned 450 gigawatts to 500 gigawatts.