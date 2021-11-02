India to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2070

India will become carbon neutral by the year 2070, the prime minister announced Narendra Modi during his speech at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
Modi commented:
“Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilization. These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further.”
Carbon Neutral by 2070
To achieve this goal, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases will have to cut carbon emissions by a total of one million tons starting now and until 2030, increasing the originally planned 450 gigawatts to 500 gigawatts.
With this vow, India is the last major remaining carbon polluter to pledge to decarbonize over the next few decades, with other major polluters like US and EU aiming for 2050, while China and Saudi Arabia in 2060.
It's worth mentioning that 70% of India's power is generated with coal. Despite being one of the cheapest producers of solar energy in the world, the technological barrier remains an obstacle to integrating it into the energy grid on a large scale, The Guardian reported.
Lately, Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari asked Tesla not to sell China-made cars in India as the electric vehicle maker plans to expand in Asia.
Gadkari commented at 'India Today Conclave 2021' that Tesla should "make cars in India, sell in India and export from India".
