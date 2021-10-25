Leaked Documents Reveal Facebook Failing to Curb Hate Speech, Fake News in India

Facebook seems to have turned a blind eye to hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts in India, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The leaked documents that were obtained by news organisations — including The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times — highlights Facebook's constant challenges in wiping out abusive content in India.

Leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, the so-called Facebook Papers reveal that the company has been aware of the problems for years, raising questions over whether it has done enough to address these issues.

Hate speech intensified by Facebook's own algorithm

"Rumors and calls to violence spread particularly on Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service in late February 2020," when clashes between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority left dozens dead, the Wall Street Journal reported.