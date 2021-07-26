India-UAE Flights Halted Until At Least Aug 2

Highlights
It further added that the date may be extended, depending on directives by UAE authorities.
Flights from India to the UAE will remain suspended until at least August 2, national carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday.
The airline's customer service representatives informed passengers of the update on its official social media account.
It further added that the date may be extended, depending on directives by UAE authorities.
The airline has asked travellers to stay tuned to its website for further information.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.