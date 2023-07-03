Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw

ALBAWABA- An Indian expatriate from Umm Al Quwain has become the fortunate winner of Big Ticket raffle draw series 253, held in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed Ali Moideen, who purchased ticket number 061908 on June 7, is now the proud recipient of a life-changing grand prize of Dh15 million. The excitement of the moment was so overwhelming that even the show's host had to raise his voice to deliver the incredible news to Moideen. However, amidst the deafening music playing in the background, Moideen struggled to hear the host's words, exclaiming, "I am unable to hear you; the sound of music is too loud."

According to Khaleej Times, as the host, Richard, announced Moideen's victory, fate intervened, disconnecting their call. Nevertheless, the organizers ensured that Moideen would be contacted promptly after the show to convey the wonderful news.

As Moideen rejoices in his extraordinary stroke of luck, this thrilling raffle draw continues to inspire others to participate and chase their own fortunes. Tickets can be conveniently obtained through the official Big-Ticket website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport, offering participants the chance to win incredible prizes and experience the exhilaration firsthand.