UAE anticipates 3-day holiday for Islamic New Year

ALBAWABA- Residents in the UAE are bidding farewell to the year's longest official holiday, as the six-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid Al Adha comes to an end.

With the start of the workweek on Monday, July 3, the "Monday blues" may be more noticeable among residents who enjoyed an extended weekend. Eid Al Adha, which fell in the month of Dhul Hijjah, concluded the Islamic Hijri calendar's last month.

Looking ahead, another opportunity for a three-day weekend is approaching with the arrival of the Hijri New Year. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the president of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), the beginning of the new Hijri year, Muharram 1, is expected to be on Wednesday, July 19. However, the UAE government's official holidays list states that the holiday commemorating the new year will be observed on Friday, July 21, allowing citizens to relish in another long weekend.

Moreover, the UAE will mark Prophet Mohammed's birthday on Friday, September 29, providing yet another occasion for a day off. The final holiday of the year will be the UAE National Day, celebrated on December 2 and 3, falling on a Sunday and Monday respectively.

As residents prepare to resume their daily routines after the recent Eid break, they can anticipate future breaks to commemorate significant events in the Islamic and national calendar.

