Indian Seesaw: Sensex Plunges in Opening Session As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Indian stock markets dropped on Monday morning in the opening session as the Covid-19 coronavirus spread surged globally.



The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 589.04 points lower at 29,226.55, and dropped to as low as 28,708.83, down 1,106.76 points from the previous close, in the first few minutes of trade.



The broader NSE Nifty benchmark declined as much as 326.65 points to hit 8,333.60 at the weakest level in early trade, after starting the day down 274.3 points at 8,385.95.



A broad-based sell-off across sectors was led by financial, automobile and metal stocks, which pulled the markets lower.



The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. The currency opened lower by 33 paise at 75.18 per dollar against the previous close of 74.85. Rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday.



It opened lower by 33 paise at 75.18 per dollar against the previous close of 74.85. Against the UAE dirham, the rupee was trading at 20.50 at 7:55am (UAE time), according to XE.com.