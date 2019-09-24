Indian Worker to Be Deported from Dubai for Stealing 2 Mangoes

A luggage worker at Dubai International Airport was sentenced to a suspended three-month jail term for stealing two mangoes from the baggage of a passenger.





The Court of First Instance on Monday ordered the 27-year-old Indian worker's deportation after paying a Dh5,000 fine, for stealing two mangoes worth about Dh6 on August 11, 2017.

The defendant, who is referred to as a public employee in the public prosecution charge sheet, confessed to his crime.

During interrogation and prosecution investigation, the accused recounted that he had been working at Terminal 3 of the airport. His duties included loading travellers' luggage onto the conveyer belt from the container and vice versa.

He confessed that on August 11, 2017, he stole two pieces of mangoes from a fruit box that was to be shipped to India as he was thirsty and looking for water.

In April 2018, the police summoned him and interrogated him about the incident. He was arrested and his place was searched. But no stolen items were found there.

A security officer said he saw the worker on a warehouse CCTV camera opening the travellers' luggage and stealing.

The worker has the right to appeal the verdict within 15 days.