IndiGo Fined Rs500,000 for Denying Boarding to Child

IndiGo has been fined Rs 500,000 ($6,435) after it denied a specially abled boy from boarding a flight at Ranchi airport on May 7, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) said on Saturday.

Special situations deserve extraordinary responses, but IndiGo staff failed to rise to the occasion and in the process committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (Regulations), it said.

IndiGo said the child was "visibly in panic" and was denied permission to board the flight. "A more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child and would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers," the DGCA said.

After the incident came to light, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was personally investigating the matter, and promised action, tweeting there was "zero tolerance towards such behaviour".