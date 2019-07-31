International Hospitality Group Reduce Plastic Waste by Ditching Travel-Sized Amenities

The hospitality company that owns the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotel chains announced Tuesday it's ditching travel-sized bathroom amenities to cut down on plastic waste.





Instead of smaller-sized tubes of shampoo, conditioner and soap, InterContinental Hotels Group said it plans to install bulk containers in nearly 843,000 guest rooms at more than 5,600 hotels globally. IHG said the transition will be completed by 2021.

"We've already made great strides in this area, with almost a third of our estate already adopting the change and we're proud to lead our industry by making this a brand standard for every single IHG hotel," IHG CEO Keith Barr said. "We're passionate about sustainability and we'll continue to explore ways to make a positive difference to the environment and our local communities."

The company said it uses about 200 million travel-sized amenities in its hotels each year. More than 1,000 Holiday Inn Express hotels have implemented the bulk products, along with some Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites properties. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Klimpton Hotels & Restaurants, voco Hotels, EVEN Hotels and avid hotels also have implemented various changes to how they offer such amenities.

The announcement comes after IHG pledged to stop providing plastic straws at its properties by this year, and started using duvets and pillows filled with 100 percent recycled materials at certain brands.