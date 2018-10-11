Investors in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Will Have Same Emirates ID Number
The move is part of Abu Dhabi Securities Market’s initiatives to adopt the ID card in all its public transactions. (Shutterstock)
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, has announced that it is to use the 15-digit National ID number as the official number issued for investors, both citizens and residents, as of 14th October.
The move is part of Abu Dhabi Securities Market’s initiatives to adopt the ID card in all its public transactions.
The new structure replaces the previous one which involves the Exchange to issue a unique number for investors.
