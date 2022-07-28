iPhone 14: Everything You Need to Know 

If things go as planned in Apple factories, we're probably only two months away from the iPhone 14's release, and there are plenty of rumors to go around. Although Apple has not officially confirmed this upcoming smartphone, the internet is rife with iPhone 14 rumors and discussion of a "complete overhaul."

To some people, tech gadgets are just bought when needed. For others, it's the best part of their lives — perusing the latest products, lining up to Apple stores to buy the new must-have iPhone. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of Apple products, I guess everyone can agree that it's exciting when Apple products are announced.

Whether you’re an Apple aficionado or you tech-lover who fancy knowing what the California-based corporation has in mind for the iPhone 14, here is all that we know from the leaks and rumor mill so far about the most-anticipated mobile to quench your thirst!

iPhone 14 Rumors

Tipped for a major overhaul in terms of design, there have been whispers here and there about Apple’s iPhone 14 of course, there's the top ones:

Goodbye, notch

In a new report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes next year’s iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a hole-punch display and a 48MP wide camera. We’re still a year away and while Apple is working on the iPhone 14, this is far from final. Render from @RendersbyIan pic.twitter.com/R76KTcmnOB — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 20, 2021

According to several leaked renders by Ming-Chi Kuo, arguably the most reliable Apple analyst on the scene, Apple will eventually remove the notch from the iPhone 14 Pro variants. A hole punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID sensors and the front camera will replace the notch.

RIP Face ID

Don't hold your breath just yet, rumor has been floating around for quite a lot of time that claims Apple is going in the other direction, abandoning Face ID in favor of under-display Touch ID. But what about a combo of the two? According to display analyst Ross Young, here it is:

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Hello Cheaper iPhone Max, Fairwell Mini

Apple will release four iPhone 14 models in 2022, according to Kuo, including a new and 'cheap' iPhone Max to replace the retired iPhone Mini.

Virtual eSIMs

Physical SIM cards may also be on their way out for Apple aficionados. According to a MacRumors insider, the iPhone 14 will provide the option to replace the standard SIM card slot with virtual eSIMs. It's effectively a digital SIM card that allows you to activate a plan without the need for a physical SIM card.

Titanium Frame

The titanium frame of the Apple iPhone 14 will be made of aluminum alloy. This makes the phone stronger than its predecessors while making it lighter than ever before. It's also more durable and scratch-resistant.

Specs

-Display: 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch 120Hz display on the iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch 120Hz display on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young tweeted in September 2021 that appeared to reveal the full iPhone 14 display specs:

Regarding iPhone 14 leaks, great to see. We showed under panel Face ID in the 2022 Pro models in June...Also showed the 2023 lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/dGcm5n0bEO — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

- Camera Improvement: 48MP main camera sensor which is a big amp up from 12MP

- Chip & Power: According to Apple watcher Ross Young, the smartphone will have Apple's A16 Bionic processor, which might be one of the first 4nm chips. If that's the case, iPhone fans should anticipate a significant power gain over the existing iPhone 13's 5nm A15 Bionic chip.

- New Software: Of course, iOS 16 will be available on other iPhone models beginning with the iPhone 8, but the iPhone 14 series will be the first to debut with the new software.

iPhone 14 Price

There's no official news on the iPhone 14 price yet. But since the iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Dh4,199 ($999), iPhone 13 Pro Max at Dh4,699 ($1,099), we'd expect the iPhone 14 to command a similar price.

Expected Release Date

While there are no firm release date rumors at the moment, iPhone releases often occur in September - with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic - therefore with that in mind, we anticipate the iPhone 14 range to be introduced in September 2022. What are your thoughts on the iPhone 14 speculations so far? Do you intend to upgrade? Please let us know in the comments below!