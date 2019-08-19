Iran’s Economic Market Are Out of Its Previous Fragile Conditions

Iran’s economy and domestic market are out of previous fragile conditions and indices are moving towards stability, Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie said on Monday in a news conference.





The imposed US pressure in the past recent months on Iran were powerful enough to agitate economic conditions of stable countries with high economic growth but our economy and domestic market are out of its previous fragile conditions now and economic indices are improving, he said.

“Stability in forex market, stock exchange market, the growth in foreign trade and domestic production, and exports surplus besides reduction of our reliance on oil revenues are all among the positive signs that Iran is experiencing,” he added.

Rabeie also informed that the current MAPNA Group's Managing Director Abbas Aliabadi is to be appointed as the new managing director of the giant Iranian car manufacturing company Iran Khodro (IKCO).