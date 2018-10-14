Iran, China Strengthen Economic Ties to Counter US Tactics

The Chinese envoy underscored Beijing’s strong belief in the compliance of all JCPOA-parties to their commitments, stressing the need for Iran’s economic and trade profits under the deal. (Shutterstock)

Iranian ambassador to the UN agencies headquartered in Vienna and his Chinese counterpart pledged to expand cooperation in international arenas.

Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other world bodies headquartered in Vienna Kazzem Qaribabadi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Qun made the vow during a meeting on Friday.

In the meeting, the Iranian diplomat highlighted the positive and constructive ties between the two countries, as well as China’s active part in countering US’ unilateral and unlawful sanctions, and called for the continuation and expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in various fields, including nuclear cooperation.

Gharibabadi then noted that the implementation of the EU’s financial mechanism to ensure Iran’s economic interests under the JCPOA, as well as the implementation of commitments by the other parties to the nuclear deal, would be a positive step toward the safeguarding of the multinational agreement.

The Chinese envoy, for his part, underscored Beijing’s strong belief in the compliance of all JCPOA-parties to their commitments, stressing the need for Iran’s economic and trade profits under the deal.

The two sides also called for closer cooperation on and making optimal use of the capacities of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Iran and China enjoy close relations and China is one of the top three buyers of Iran's oil and gas products in the world. Even in the pre-JCPOA era, China never cut its oil purchase from Iran and the Asian giant has repeatedly announced in the past couple of months that it will continue and bolster its economic ties and commercial relations with Iran regardless of US unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Both Tehran and Beijing have been the target of American hostile policies since new US President Trump assumed office in January 2017.