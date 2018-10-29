Iran Confident US Cannot Hold off Its Oil Exports

Jahangiri made the remarks in a ceremony on Sunday morning to mark the National Insurance Day.

"Iran exported 2.5 million barrels of oil per day in recent months; now Trump administration might be able to disrupt a few thousands barrels per day of Iranian supply; however, we have always emphasized that Iran's oil exports could not drop below 1 million bpd," Jahangiri noted.

Oil’s rally from less than $30 in early 2016 has amounted to more than $80 per barrel, Jahangiri noted, adding "Americans could not block Iranian oil export; if so, the cost per barrel would have increased over 100%."