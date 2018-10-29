Iran Confident US Cannot Hold off Its Oil Exports
First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri said Sun. that there is no alternative to Iran's oil supplies, adding "with government's planning and appropriate mechanisms, I would say with certainty that the United States will not be able to prevent the country from exporting oil."
Jahangiri made the remarks in a ceremony on Sunday morning to mark the National Insurance Day.
Read More
Iran Launches Energy Exchange Trading Codes to Enable Oil Foreign Purchases
Iran Accuses Saudi for Violating OPEC Pact Under US Pressure
"Iran exported 2.5 million barrels of oil per day in recent months; now Trump administration might be able to disrupt a few thousands barrels per day of Iranian supply; however, we have always emphasized that Iran's oil exports could not drop below 1 million bpd," Jahangiri noted.
Oil’s rally from less than $30 in early 2016 has amounted to more than $80 per barrel, Jahangiri noted, adding "Americans could not block Iranian oil export; if so, the cost per barrel would have increased over 100%."
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs