Iran, Iraq Enjoys High Potentials to Help Each Other to Boom Industries

Iraq's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Saad Abdul Wahab Jawad Qandil said that the two countries of Iran and Iraq enjoy high potentials and can help each other for booming industrial and production units.





He made the remarks on Sunday in his meeting with Tehran governor general and added, “I propose to hold an expert-level joint meeting between activists of economic enterprises and industrialists of the two countries for enhancing bilateral trade and business activities.”

The two countries of Iran and Iraq have high potentials and capabilities to promote their trade and business level, he emphasized.

Those industries that have been shut down due to financial problems should be reactivated, Jawad Qandil added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ambassador pointed to Arbaeen ceremony and added, “Iraqi Embassy to Tehran will mobilize all facilities for the better organizing Arbaeen pilgrimage in the current year (started March 21, 2019).”