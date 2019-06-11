Iran Mulls Establishing a Banking Channel with Pakistan

Highlights
Preventing illegal trade will be impossible without launching a banking channel in Taftan border (a joint border region with Iran’s Mirjaveh).

Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan’s Quetta city Mohammad Rafiei said that establishing a banking channel between Iran and Pakistan will strengthen legal trade and prevent goods smuggling between the two countries. 


He made the remarks on Monday among senior officials of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and businesspersons of Baluchistan province and added, “in spite of signing a number of trade agreements between Iran and Pakistan, banking relationship is yet to be established between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.”

Preventing illegal trade will be impossible without launching a banking channel in Taftan border (a joint border region with Iran’s Mirjaveh), he emphasized.

Iran’s consulate general to Quetta emphasized on the need to provide effective banking facilities in joint Taftan-Mirjaveh Border and added, “enhancing and boosting bilateral trade volume is one of the main objectives of Iran and Pakistan behind setting up a joint Chamber of Commerce.”

