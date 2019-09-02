Iran Ranks First in the Middle East in Software Field

Iran ranked first in the Middle-East in the field of software in 2018, a reputable international magazine reported.

Scimago Institutions Rankings, a science evaluation source to assess worldwide universities and research-focused institutions, has released the data of the Middle-Eastern countries' rankings in 2018.

In computer science and software engineering, computer software is all information processed by computer systems, programs and data. Computer software includes computer programs, libraries and related non-executable data, such as online documentation or digital media. Computer hardware and software require each other and neither can be realistically used on its own.

Based on the Scimago's report, Iran stood atop the Middle-Eastern states in software area with 1,521 documents, 1,224 citable documents and 1,263 citations in international papers.

The report added that Iran has outpaced Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Israel (Occupied Palestine), Egypt, Jordan and the UAE in software field in the Middle-East in 2018.

Iran has made rapid progress in developing different branches of science in recent years.

Last month, Iranian Vice-President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sorena Sattari underlined that his country had made huge progress in developing its scientific power.

"Perhaps, Iran is identified with its oil and gas resources but in recent years, three important scientific waves started in the country, including a scientific wave at universities, setting up knowledge-based companies and development of these companies," Sattari said.

He termed Iran’s scientific growth as ‘outstanding and significant’, and added, “Iran has a fast-paced scientific development and growth both in regional and international levels in a way that the country is ranked 15th in the world in terms of production of science.”

Emerging and newly-fledgling companies in Iran have been turned into competent and able companies, Sattari said, adding, "Innovation and accelerator centers are on the verge of considerable growth in socioeconomic terms."

The country is home to more than 4,000 knowledge-based companies, offering quality scientific services to industrial and production units, he reiterated.

Sattari urged government officials to take effective steps for protecting rights of consumers and training the most experienced and competent manpower within the framework of rules and regulations.