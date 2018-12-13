Iran Ready to Cooperate Fully With IAEA

Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Kazzem Qaribabadi and Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security in the IAEA Juan Carlos Lentijo in a meeting in Vienna underlined the need for broadening of bilateral relations.

During the meeting in the Austrian capital on Tuesday, Qaribabadi and Lentijo explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating mutual cooperation on technical aspects of nuclear cooperation.

In a separate meeting with Deputy Director General of the IAEA Department of safeguards Massimo Aparo, Qaribabadi said that Tehran is ready to cooperate with the IAEA in in the field of safeguards.

The two sides reiterated the need for boosting cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

On February 8, 2018, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the IAEA released a 7-article MoU on continued cooperation in the future.