Iran, Russia Agree on Expansion of Economic Cooperation

Published December 29th, 2019 - 11:51 GMT
The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation on the regional level. (Shutterstock)
Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Moscow on December 30.

Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Zamir Kabulov met and held talks on expansion of economic cooperation on Saturday.

During the meeting with Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as the head of the  Russian  Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation on the regional level and highlighted the need for implementation of economic agreements reached during the meetings of the leaders of both countries.

Kabulov also wished success for Jalali in his new responsibility as the Iranian ambassador to Moscow and voiced his readiness for developing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Moscow on December 30.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zarif is to meet and hold talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

