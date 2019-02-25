Iran to Start Construction in Syria
Iranian mass-housing constructors to build 200,000 units in Syria. (Shutterstock)
Tehran province Vice Chairman of Mass-Housing Constructors Association Iraj Rahbar announced the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Syria for the construction of 200,000 residential units in Syrian capital Damascus.
Speaking on the occasion of Engineer’s Day on Sun. Feb. 24, he said, “exporting technical and engineering services to neighboring countries is the main aim of the Association, so that this trend should be strengthened.”
Read More
Iran, China, US, Russia to Be the Biggest Gas Suppliers by 2040
INSTEX to Open up New Opportunities Between Iran, Russia
“In our recent trip to Syria along with First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and Mohammad Eslami Minister of Roads and Urban Development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Iran and Syria for constructing 200,000 residential units in this Arab country,” he added.
He went on to say that Syrian government prefers Iranian companies and contractors to take construction activities in Syria.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Syria and Iran ink credit deals
- Iran to Start Construction Work on Ten New Dams Next Year
- Iran's Khodro starts production in Syria
- Inside Iran's Khamerenei Twitter, reading lists, peshmerga and that bizarre illustration of Obama committing suicide
- Syria peace talks may be off the table after Iran invited