Iran Starts Developing a Petrochemical Refinery in Oman Sea
Construction of a large oil terminal in Jask and also launch of petrochemical refinery was put atop agenda in this area. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Ali Mohammad Bosaghzadeh as an alert
Disable alert for Ali Mohammad Bosaghzadeh,
Click here to add National Petrochemical Company as an alert
Disable alert for National Petrochemical Company
Projects Manager of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Ali Mohammad Bosaghzadeh made the above remark on Sun. Jan. 27 and said, “construction operation of a large petrochemical refinery complex started in Jask Area (coast of Oman Sea).
By developing Jask Area located in the coast of Oman Sea, Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to reduce its dependency on the Strait of Hormuz, will be empowered to strengthen its power of maneuver in the energy market significantly, he reiterated.
The distance between Jask Area and the world market is less than one thousand kilometers as compared to Assaluyeh, the issue of which plays an important role in reducing exports costs to a great extent, the project manager observed.
Read More
New Oil Discovery in Iran
Report: Iran Ranks 10th as Biggest Producer of Crude Steel Globally in 2018
Accordingly, construction of a large oil terminal in Jask and also launch of petrochemical refinery was put atop agenda in this area.
He pointed to meeting petrochemical demands of the country and also exports growth as the main aim behind construction of a large petrochemical refinery in Jask region.
Considering the existence of crude oil feed in this complex, gasoline, gas oil, plane fuel, sulfur and also products such as butadiene, polyethylene and propylene products, mono-ethylene glycol and several petrochemical products are manufactured in this petrochemical unit.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- ADUKG organises new leadership development program for Oman Oil Refineries & Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic)
- The global oil business news in a brief
- Getting creative after the oil crisis? Saudi Arabia's massive new sugar refinery to start in 2017
- Iran set to build oil refineries in this Islamic country
- ORPIC $3.6bn plastic manufacturing project to start in 6 months