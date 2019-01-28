Iran Starts Developing a Petrochemical Refinery in Oman Sea

Construction of a large oil terminal in Jask and also launch of petrochemical refinery was put atop agenda in this area. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Ali Mohammad Bosaghzadeh Disable alert for National Petrochemical Company Follow >

Projects Manager of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Ali Mohammad Bosaghzadeh made the above remark on Sun. Jan. 27 and said, “construction operation of a large petrochemical refinery complex started in Jask Area (coast of Oman Sea).

By developing Jask Area located in the coast of Oman Sea, Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to reduce its dependency on the Strait of Hormuz, will be empowered to strengthen its power of maneuver in the energy market significantly, he reiterated.

The distance between Jask Area and the world market is less than one thousand kilometers as compared to Assaluyeh, the issue of which plays an important role in reducing exports costs to a great extent, the project manager observed.

Read More

New Oil Discovery in Iran

Report: Iran Ranks 10th as Biggest Producer of Crude Steel Globally in 2018

Accordingly, construction of a large oil terminal in Jask and also launch of petrochemical refinery was put atop agenda in this area.

He pointed to meeting petrochemical demands of the country and also exports growth as the main aim behind construction of a large petrochemical refinery in Jask region.

Considering the existence of crude oil feed in this complex, gasoline, gas oil, plane fuel, sulfur and also products such as butadiene, polyethylene and propylene products, mono-ethylene glycol and several petrochemical products are manufactured in this petrochemical unit.