Iran, Turkey Explore Ways of Expanding Trade to $30 Billion



On the sidelines of the meeting held between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tue. through video conference, the two countries explored avenues for reaching $30 billion bilateral trade.

In his twitter account on Tue., Alireza Moezzi wrote, “The Sixth Meeting of Supreme Council of Strategic Relations between Iran and Turkey was held in Tehran on Tue. through video conference in the presence of Iranian and Turkish presidents and eight ministers of the two countries.”

Ways of targeting $30 billion worth of trade in bilateral trade, which had been agreed in the previous meeting of the two presidents, also was examined, he underlined.

Expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and tourism were of the issues of mutual concerns agreed between Iranian and Turkish presidents in this meeting, Moezzi added.

Regional issues such as spread of peace and stability in Syria, continuation of Astana Peace Process and operationalization of its agreements were also discussed between the two countries.

According to Moezzi, issue of Palestine and treacherous behavior of some regional countries in normalization of ties with Israel and undermining the Islamic world were the other issues taken into consideration in this meeting.