Iran's Non-Oil Exports Over 5 Months Amounts to $17.8 Billion

Caretaker head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) says that the country's non-oil exports over the past five months since the start of Iranian year of 1398 amounted to $17.8 billion.





Hamid Zadboom, Caretaker head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said on Monday that despite all the international restrictions on Iranian exports, the country's non-oil exports over the past five months since the start of that Iranian year of 1398 (March 21 2019-2020) amounted to $17.8 billion.

Zadboom said that during that 5-month period, the value of imports stood at $17.7 billion.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan are target markets for Iran’s exports, adding that his organization tries to increase the volume and variety of products exported to fifteen countries, the caretaker head of TPOI added.