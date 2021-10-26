Iraq to End Harmful Gas Flaring by 2025

Deputy prime minister of Iraq announced at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit that his country is pledging to end flaring associated gas by 2025.

According to the World Bank, gas flaring refers to the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction. The practice has persisted from the beginning of oil production over 160 years ago and takes place due to a range of issues, from the market and economic constraints to a lack of appropriate regulation and political will.

During his speech in the summit which is held in Riyadh on Monday, deputy prime minister Ali Allawi reassured his country’s commitment to change climate policies to work towards a greener future.

Allawi also announced that Iraq is planning to produce 12 gigawatt of power from solar sources in the next 10 years.