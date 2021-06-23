Iraq In Talks with Masdar, ACWA Power to Deliver Clean Energy

  1. Home
Published June 23rd, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
Projects to generate electricity from solar energy in Karbala and Alexandria with a capacity of 525 megawatts were approved with a Norwegian company, according to Abdul Jabbar. (Shutterstock)
Iraq is in talks with Masdar to implement solar energy projects targeting an electricity capacity of up to 2 gigawatts, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Asharq Business.

There are also discussions with Saudi ACWA Power, to implement renewable energy projects, he added.

“It is expected to sign contracts for renewable energy until 2025 targeting the production of between 10 and 12 gigawatts, representing about 25 percent of Iraq’s electricity needs, which exceed 40 gigawatts,” he said.

“We are working on a full entry into this production of energy gradually until 2030,” he added.

An agreement was signed with Total to implement renewable energy projects in the southern and central regions aimed at generating electricity equivalent to 1 gigawatt, which has entered into force, the minister said.

Production is expected to start at about 500 megawatts by the end of 2022, with the stations implemented by Total reaching full production capacity during the year 2023.

Projects to generate electricity from solar energy in Karbala and Alexandria with a capacity of 525 megawatts were approved with a Norwegian company, according to Abdul Jabbar.

Other projects were awarded to small companies in Muthanna, Samawah and Al-Khidr, bringing the total energy generated from those projects to 750 megawatts, he said.

