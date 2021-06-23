Iraq In Talks with Masdar, ACWA Power to Deliver Clean Energy

FAST FACT There are discussions with Saudi ACWA Power, to implement renewable energy projects, says Iraq’s oil minister. Also Read Morocco Signs Deal With IRENA To Accelerate Energy Transition

An agreement was signed with Total to implement renewable energy projects in the southern and central regions aimed at generating electricity equivalent to 1 gigawatt, which has entered into force, the minister said.



Production is expected to start at about 500 megawatts by the end of 2022, with the stations implemented by Total reaching full production capacity during the year 2023.



Projects to generate electricity from solar energy in Karbala and Alexandria with a capacity of 525 megawatts were approved with a Norwegian company, according to Abdul Jabbar.



Other projects were awarded to small companies in Muthanna, Samawah and Al-Khidr, bringing the total energy generated from those projects to 750 megawatts, he said.