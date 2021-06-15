  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Morocco Signs Deal With IRENA To Accelerate Energy Transition
Green hydrogen has been identified as a critical element of global decarbonization goals, and Morocco has expressed strong interest in developing domestic capacity and creating opportunities to share with the world. (Shutterstock)
The collaboration will be focused on advancing the country’s national green hydrogen economy

Morocco’s energy ministry will be working with the Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to accelerate the country’s energy transition.

The collaboration will be focused on advancing the country’s national green hydrogen economy, as it aims to become a major green hydrogen producer and export, state news agency WAM has reported.

“The Kingdom of Morocco has shown great leadership in advancing the deployment of renewable energy to meet growing energy demand while creating new industrial opportunities across the country,” IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said.

Green hydrogen has been identified as a critical element of global decarbonization goals, and Morocco has expressed strong interest in developing domestic capacity and creating opportunities to share with the world.


“We will continue to promote and encourage the uptake of renewables in the context of climate change and sustainable development at a regional and an international level,” the country’s energy minister, Aziz Rabbah, said.

The pair will develop technology and market outlook studies, as well as design public-private models of cooperation in the hydrogen scene.

