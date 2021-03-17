Israel, Abu Dhabi Strike Deal to Ease Reciprocal Business Expansion



The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Registration Authority and the Registrar of Companies in the Israeli Corporations Authority signed a statement of cooperation, allowing both to share best practices and pave the way for reciprocal business expansion.



“We are confident that this agreement will result in fruitful outcomes for entities residing in both the UAE and Israel, serving as a gateway to valuable expansion and investment opportunities across both thriving business hubs and the wider region,” ADGM chief Dharer bin Sharer Al-Mheiri, said.



A raft of partnerships since the UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords last year, which effectively revived bilateral relations between the pair.



Al-Mheiri said Israel was a “key stakeholder” in ADGM’s efforts to enhance its international network.



The agreement will particularly support businesses in high potential areas such as FinTech and entrepreneurship, he added, as well as in fostering a progressive regulatory framework in both markets.